Scientists are using 80-million-year-old dinosaur bones to create a luxury handbag

Produced by Subhadra Srivastava

Subhadra Srivastava
May 03, 2025, 07:28 PM

A fossil-to-fashion breakthrough

In a first-of-its-kind development, three companies have joined forces to create luxury handbags from lab-grown Tyrannosaurus rex leather. The partnership between VML, Lab-Grown Leather Ltd., and The Organoid Company aims to develop a cruelty-free and eco-friendly material derived from the fossilised remains of the legendary dinosaur.

Engineering leather from ancient collagen

The project uses fossilised collagen extracted from 80-million-year-old T-Rex bones to engineer new biological tissue in the lab. Lab-Grown Leather’s proprietary Advanced Tissue Engineering Platform (ATEP) enables a scaffold-free approach where engineered cells develop their own networks, producing leather that closely mirrors animal hide.

Rebuilding T-Rex skin in the lab

While the idea may sound like science fiction, the companies claim the technology is grounded in hard science. Researchers are using ancient collagen as a template to reconstruct the complete collagen sequence of the T-Rex. That genetic blueprint is then introduced into lab-grown cells to cultivate authentic, skin-like tissue.

First leather from an extinct species

The project represents the first attempt to create leather from an extinct species. If successful, it would mark a major shift in the production of bio-based luxury materials. The first set of T-Rex leather fashion items is expected to debut by the end of 2025.

Environmental edge over traditional leather

Besides being cruelty-free, the leather is expected to carry major environmental benefits. Traditional leather production is linked to deforestation, water contamination, and animal agriculture. In contrast, T-Rex leather uses lab-grown methods, eliminating the need for livestock.

The science behind collagen survival

Recent discoveries, including findings by MIT, have revealed how dinosaur collagen could survive millions of years due to a unique atomic structure that protects it from water damage.

Future of bio-based luxury materials

With the global leather goods market projected to hit $780 billion by 2035 and bio-materials growing rapidly, the creators of T-Rex leather are looking beyond fashion to future applications across other luxury industries.