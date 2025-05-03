Scientists are using 80-million-year-old dinosaur bones to create a luxury handbag
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
In a first-of-its-kind development, three companies have joined forces to create luxury handbags from lab-grown Tyrannosaurus rex leather. The partnership between VML, Lab-Grown Leather Ltd., and The Organoid Company aims to develop a cruelty-free and eco-friendly material derived from the fossilised remains of the legendary dinosaur.
The project uses fossilised collagen extracted from 80-million-year-old T-Rex bones to engineer new biological tissue in the lab. Lab-Grown Leather’s proprietary Advanced Tissue Engineering Platform (ATEP) enables a scaffold-free approach where engineered cells develop their own networks, producing leather that closely mirrors animal hide.
While the idea may sound like science fiction, the companies claim the technology is grounded in hard science. Researchers are using ancient collagen as a template to reconstruct the complete collagen sequence of the T-Rex. That genetic blueprint is then introduced into lab-grown cells to cultivate authentic, skin-like tissue.
The project represents the first attempt to create leather from an extinct species. If successful, it would mark a major shift in the production of bio-based luxury materials. The first set of T-Rex leather fashion items is expected to debut by the end of 2025.
Besides being cruelty-free, the leather is expected to carry major environmental benefits. Traditional leather production is linked to deforestation, water contamination, and animal agriculture. In contrast, T-Rex leather uses lab-grown methods, eliminating the need for livestock.
Recent discoveries, including findings by MIT, have revealed how dinosaur collagen could survive millions of years due to a unique atomic structure that protects it from water damage.
With the global leather goods market projected to hit $780 billion by 2035 and bio-materials growing rapidly, the creators of T-Rex leather are looking beyond fashion to future applications across other luxury industries.