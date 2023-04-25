French fries may drive anxiety, depression, new research suggests

French fries, the comfort food for many generations, is barely considered healthy. But did you know it may have a negative impact on mental health as well?

Research in China found that frequent consumption of fried food items, especially fried potatoes, is linked with a high risk of depression and even a higher risk of anxiety.

People frequently consuming fried food items such as French fries were 12 per cent more likely to develop anxiety-related issues than the ones who do not consume such food items. As for depression, the researchers found 7 per cent higher risk of depression than in people who did not eat fried foods.

The findings of the research were published in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America).

The link was more pronounced among young men and younger consumers of fried food products.

Fried foods linked with depression: What does it mean?

The results "open an avenue in the significance of reducing fried food consumption for mental health," according to the research.

But there remains a crucial caveat in the findings.

Experts cited in the media say that since the results of the research are preliminary, it is yet to be made clear whether fried foods drive mental health issues or people with mental health issues turn to fried food items. That is, the Catch-22 situation can be understood as: Are you driven to fried food items because you are anxious or depressed, or do the fried food items drive anxiety or depression in the first place?

This is because people with underlying symptoms of anxiety and depression often turn to comfort foods.

The study evaluated 140,728 people over a period of more than 11.3 years.

After excluding participants diagnosed with depression within the first two years, a total of 8,294 cases of anxiety and 12,735 cases of depression were found in those that consumed fried food.

The study had also found that the participants consuming more than one serving of fried food regularly were more likely to be youngsters, specifically the young men.

Earlier, a study, titled: 'Food and mood: how do diet and nutrition affect mental wellbeing' had found that poor nutrition can progress a mental health condition by lowering one's mood. The latest study adds to a growing evidence of unhealthy food's links to mental health conditions.

