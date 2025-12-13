/Fire near Roswell’s Hangar 84 sparks fresh UFO conspiracy theories over 1947 alien crash claims

A large fire broke out near the controversial Hangar 84 at the Roswell Air Centre in New Mexico. It reportedly occurred in the evening, and the local firefighter contained it. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. The site is long linked to the infamous 1947 UFO crash; there had long been arguments, whistleblower reports about alien bodies and debris from the crash were being stashed there.

“Callers stated seeing flames coming from the Aresale building,” Chaves County News Network reported at the time of the fire. Officials were worried that the combination of hazardous material and an oxygen cannister stored inside the building would cause devastating explosions. As soon as the firefighters arrived, they started “cutting into the side of the metal building” to gain access.

Conspiracy theorists connect to the 1947 alien crash

Reddit started to buzz about the claims that the fire was started to cover up traces of alien bodies and debris. Notably, this is not the first fire in Hangar 84; there was another fire in April 2024. One user commented, "The timing is suspect to say the least. The release of Age of Disclosure, the firehose of information coming out after David Grush's testimony, led to a historic hearing. There are no coincidences." Another wrote, “Destroying evidence before 3i atlas swings by?” However, there were some counter-narratives too. “Whatever was recovered at Roswell isn’t going to still be there”. Someone claimed to be the resident and debunked the reports, “Hi, I live in Roswell. This is very misleading. The maintenance area of the airport caught fire. That's all.”

However, some people kept arguing how such a massive fire could break out in a desert.

The Roswell Crash

Established in 1941, a training base for the US Air Forces during World War II, Roswell Airbase had an alleged crash of a UFO in July 1947. The army at first reported that they had recovered a 'flying disc,' but later retracted the statement, claiming it was a weather balloon. A nurse, Matilda MacElroy, on her deathbed, gave a testimony that was both unsettling and astonishing, and at the centre of all the UFO debates that are still going on today. She claimed to have found lifeless alien bodies, and one small figure very much alive, which communicated telepathically. This embedded UFOs and aliens in the books, movies, and made it a popular cultural phenomenon.