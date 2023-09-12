Fans demand refund from a cinema hall after watching Jawan, watch viral video
Imagine going to a theatre to watch the latest blockbuster Jawan and walking out midway and having to ask for a refund. Several fans of Shah Rukh Khan in London were in for a shock when they went to a cinema hall to watch his latest release Jawan. A viral video shared by a makeup artist named Sahar Rashid shows how she and others in the cinema hall had a bad experience watching Jawan and eventually demanded a refund. The cinema hall played the second half of the vigilante thriller first by mistake.
In the video, Sahar demands a refund as her movie-going experience was ruined.
The video was posted by Sahar on her Instagram on Saturday, two days after Jawan was released in theatres. The video opens with Sahar happily showing off her tickets and the text says that she was very excited to watch the first day first show of Jawan. A montage then shows Sahar and her partner in the theatre and a few glimpses of the film on screen. Then the text says, “The cinema trolled us.”
Sahar says in the video, “Vue Cinema played the second part first. They finished the film in one hours 10 minutes and then it said interval. We thought the villain met his end so how can now be interval. Then we got to know that they never played the first part.”
The video then shows a large number of people standing near the ticket window post the screened and Sahar says they are all there for a refund.
Soon after the video was posted, Sahar received a lot of support from other moviegoers and clocked over a million views.
“This is the saddest thing on the internet today,” read one comment. Another added, “Sue them for ruining one of the finest movies made in India that refund ain’t worth the experience y’all missed.”
Many pointed out that despite a refund, the movie experience was permantly ruined for her."Even if you got refund, they still ruined SRK’s movie for you,” wrote one.
Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles. The film has received largely positive reviews and registered the biggest opening in Hindi cinema history. In five days of its release, the film has earned over Rs 5 billion at the global box office.