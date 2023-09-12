Fans demand refund from a cinema hall after watching Jawan, watch viral video 

Imagine going to a theatre to watch the latest blockbuster Jawan and walking out midway and having to ask for a refund. Several fans of Shah Rukh Khan in London were in for a shock when they went to a cinema hall to watch his latest release Jawan. A viral video shared by a makeup artist named Sahar Rashid shows how she and others in the cinema hall had a bad experience watching Jawan and eventually demanded a refund. The cinema hall played the second half of the vigilante thriller first by mistake.

In the video, Sahar demands a refund as her movie-going experience was ruined.



The video was posted by Sahar on her Instagram on Saturday, two days after Jawan was released in theatres. The video opens with Sahar happily showing off her tickets and the text says that she was very excited to watch the first day first show of Jawan. A montage then shows Sahar and her partner in the theatre and a few glimpses of the film on screen. Then the text says, “The cinema trolled us.”

Sahar says in the video, “Vue Cinema played the second part first. They finished the film in one hours 10 minutes and then it said interval. We thought the villain met his end so how can now be interval. Then we got to know that they never played the first part.”



The video then shows a large number of people standing near the ticket window post the screened and Sahar says they are all there for a refund.