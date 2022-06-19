Fans can now stay in 'Scooby-Doo' Mystery Machine as Shaggy himself plays host

‘Scooby-Doo’ is one of the most popular animated shows of all time and it has fans all around the world. The characters have a special place in the fans’ hearts and the iconic Mystery Machine has become a part of the Scooby-Doo folklore. The Mystery Machine van which was used in the 2002 film is now available for rent, according to a number of media reports, and the host is none other than Matthew Lillard – the actor who played Shaggy in the movie. The reports claimed that the van is listed on Airbnb for three one-night stays and the chance will be available to some of the fans.

“Zoinks! can you believe it’s been 20 years since we’ve been blessed with the legendary live action scooby-doo film?" wrote Airbnb in their Twitter post while advertising the opportunity.

The van has been transformed into a living space for two people along with food items directly from the Scooby-Doo universe. The listing also said that there will be some games available in the vehicle.

“I’ve been channelling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since. I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included!” Lillard told Hotcars.

Over the years, a lot has changed in the show but the Mystery Machine is something that remained constant and a stay in the vehicle will surely be a dream come true for any fan.