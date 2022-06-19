Designer virtual clothes for real money? Meta is launching avatar fashion store

Meta Platforms, which is Facebook's parent company, is launching an avatar fashion store where users can purchase virtual designer clothes for real money.

According to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, the outfits will be designed by fashion brands Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne.

Speaking in a live video stream with Instagram's head of fashion, he said “Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy.”

The outfits, which can be bought in a price range between $2.99 and $8.99, cost much less than the real outfits by those designers.

Joking about his own avatar, which was previewed wearing a cropped T-shirt, low-rise jeans, and a white belt, Zuckerberg said “I don’t know that I ever could have pulled that off.”

In a statement, Meta said that the digital outfits will be available only on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

It comes after Fortnite introduced Balenciaga skins so players could purchase garments like a branded hoodie while players can visit Gucci Town in Roblox.

Last year, Meta redesigned its virtual reality avatars to be more expressive and three-dimensional following which they were made available on all platforms under Meta in January.



(With inputs from agencies)

