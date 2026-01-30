/Fake FBI agent tries to jailbreak CEO killer Luigi Mangione, caught with barbecue fork

In New York, a 36-year-old man from Minnesota tried to pull off a remarkably bold plan: breaking Luigi Mangione out of a New York jail by pretending to be a federal agent. On Thursday (Jan 29), the man identified as 35-year-old Mark Anderson was charged with impersonating an FBI agent. As per reports, he showed up at a federal prison in New York City, claiming he had orders for the release of an inmate, later identified by law enforcement as CEO Killer Luigi Mangione.

An audacious jailbreak plan

The Minnesota man has been charged with allegedly attempting to break Mangione out of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Luigi Mangione, aka CEO killer, is facing 25 years to life in prison for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year.

According to sources cited by ABC News, Anderson walked into an intake area inside the jail, claiming to be an FBI agent with paperwork authorising Mangione’s release. He allegedly told staff the documents had been “signed by a judge” and insisted he was there on official business.

While the criminal complaint does not formally name Mangione as the target of the plot, investigators say the accused CEO killer was the intended focus.

How was he caught?

The plan reportedly collapsed almost immediately when Bureau of Prisons staff asked to see Anderson’s credentials. Instead of producing a badge, Anderson allegedly showed his Minnesota driver's license and began throwing “numerous documents” at officers in an attempt to appear legitimate.

However, things unravelled fast, and eventually Anderson warned staff that he had weapons in his bag, triggering a search of his belongings. What officers found was far from a tactical kit. According to the complaint, Anderson was found carrying a barbecue fork and a tool that resembled a pizza cutter. He was detained on the spot and later charged with impersonating a federal agent. No one was injured. Mangione never left his cell.

Why the timing matters

The alleged escape attempt came just one day before Mangione was due back in court. At the hearing, a judge is expected to decide whether prosecutors can seek the death penalty if he is convicted of murdering Thompson.