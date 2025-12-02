/Luigi Mangione held under constant watch? Guard tells court officials were trying to avoid an 'Epstein-style' scandal

Luigi Mangione was kept under constant supervision because officials did not want an "Epstein-style" incident on their hands, a corrections officer in Pennsylvania testified Monday (Dec 1). The reference to disgraced financier, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein surfaced on day one of a hearing in Manhattan meant to determine whether evidence collected during Mangione's arrest was lawfully obtained. Mangione was taken into custody last December at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, days after the killing of United HealthCare executive Brian Thompson in New York.

The shooting triggered a huge manhunt and a wave of public anger at the for-profit healthcare industry. Since then, Mangione has drawn a small but vocal group of supporters who show up at his court dates and rally online.

Mangione in court

The CEO killer walked into court wearing a slate suit and a red-and-white tattersall shirt. Officers removed his cuffs once he was seated. Testimony soon turned to how he was handled in custody.

Tomas Rivers, a British army veteran who now works as a guard at SCI Huntingdon, said Mangione was moved to the state prison instead of a local jail because senior officials wanted tighter control. Rivers said the Department of Corrections leadership believed Huntingdon could reduce risks from other inmates, limit extortion attempts, and prevent leaks to the press. "I was told that the secretary of the Department of Corrections requested the move from Blair County jail to SCI Huntingdon because Huntingdon has increased security capabilities," he said.

Why was he kept under “constant watch”?

"Luigi Mangione was under constant watch," Rivers added, explaining that the status is typically used when someone might harm themselves. "There’s a paper trail of their behaviours and movements," he added, testifying that he was told the point was to ensure Mangione didn’t die in custody like Epstein.