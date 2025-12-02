Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Luigi Mangione held under constant watch? Guard tells court officials were trying to avoid an 'Epstein-style' scandal

Luigi Mangione held under constant watch? Guard tells court officials were trying to avoid an 'Epstein-style' scandal

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 11:23 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 11:23 IST
Luigi Mangione held under constant watch? Guard tells court officials were trying to avoid an 'Epstein-style' scandal

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during a state court evidentiary hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in New York, on December 1, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Luigi Mangione was kept under constant watch to avoid an "Epstein-style" death, a Pennsylvania guard testified. Officials moved him to a high security state prison after his arrest in a CEO murder case, as his lawyers now fight to throw out evidence from the warrantless search.

Luigi Mangione was kept under constant supervision because officials did not want an "Epstein-style" incident on their hands, a corrections officer in Pennsylvania testified Monday (Dec 1). The reference to disgraced financier, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein surfaced on day one of a hearing in Manhattan meant to determine whether evidence collected during Mangione's arrest was lawfully obtained. Mangione was taken into custody last December at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, days after the killing of United HealthCare executive Brian Thompson in New York.

The shooting triggered a huge manhunt and a wave of public anger at the for-profit healthcare industry. Since then, Mangione has drawn a small but vocal group of supporters who show up at his court dates and rally online.

Also read | Maduro lashes out at Washington’s 'slave’s peace' as Trump meets security chiefs on Venezuela

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mangione in court

The CEO killer walked into court wearing a slate suit and a red-and-white tattersall shirt. Officers removed his cuffs once he was seated. Testimony soon turned to how he was handled in custody.

Tomas Rivers, a British army veteran who now works as a guard at SCI Huntingdon, said Mangione was moved to the state prison instead of a local jail because senior officials wanted tighter control. Rivers said the Department of Corrections leadership believed Huntingdon could reduce risks from other inmates, limit extortion attempts, and prevent leaks to the press. "I was told that the secretary of the Department of Corrections requested the move from Blair County jail to SCI Huntingdon because Huntingdon has increased security capabilities," he said.

Trending Stories

Also read | Hong Kong to set up independent committee to probe high-rise fire that killed 151

Why was he kept under “constant watch”?

"Luigi Mangione was under constant watch," Rivers added, explaining that the status is typically used when someone might harm themselves. "There’s a paper trail of their behaviours and movements," he added, testifying that he was told the point was to ensure Mangione didn’t die in custody like Epstein.

Mangione faces nine counts, including second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of 25 years to life in New York. His lawyers are now pushing to toss evidence gathered during the arrest. They argue police failed to advise Mangione of his rights and carried out a warrantless search of his backpack.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics