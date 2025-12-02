Google Preferred
Hong Kong to set up independent committee to probe high-rise fire that killed 151

Published: Dec 02, 2025, 09:25 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 09:25 IST
Photograph: (AFP)

Hong Kong will form an independent committee, led by a judge, to investigate the apartment complex fire that killed 151 people, Chief Executive John Lee said.

Hong Kong will set up an independent committee to investigate the apartment complex fire that killed 151 people, Chief Executive John Lee said on Tuesday. He told reporters that a judge will lead the panel and dig into what went wrong in the city’s building and renovation system to prevent anything like this from happening again. "I will establish an independent committee to conduct a comprehensive and in-depth review to reform the building work system and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future," he told a press conference.

(More to follow)

