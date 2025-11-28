/Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in 77 years: Firefighting efforts end with at least 128 dead; alarms failed in all 8 towers

The death toll from the Hong Kong housing estate inferno has climbed to 128, making it the city’s deadliest fire in nearly eight decades. Fire crews finally extinguished the blaze on Friday after more than 36 hours.
The death toll from the inferno that tore through a residential estate for almost two days has gone up to 128. As firefighting efforts ended after a gruelling over 36 hours, officials confirmed on Friday (Nov 28) that at least 128 people have been killed, making it the city’s deadliest fire since the 1940s. Many who lived in the sprawling Wang Fuk Court complex remain unaccounted for, Security Secretary Chris Tang told the media. The massive death toll comes as a major point of outrage comes to light: none of the fire alarms across all eight towers functioned properly.
Also read | Hong Kong high-rise inferno kills 94, search teams break into final flats. All details here
Speaking at an afternoon briefing, Tang said search teams were still combing through damaged units and stairwells where smoke had pooled thick enough to blind rescuers in the early hours of the blaze. He offered condolences to families who, as of now, are still waiting for news—some for more than two days. The scale of loss, he admitted, may rise further.
Hong Kong’s fire service chief, Andy Yeung, on Friday (Nov 28) confirmed that investigators had checked the estate's infrastructure and found widespread alarm failures. "We discovered that the alarm systems in eight buildings were malfunctioning... We will take enforcement actions against the contractors responsible," he said.
Also read | Hong Kong high-rise fire continues to burn; death toll rises to 55, hundreds still unaccounted for
Authorities have launched a full investigation. The estate was wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh for renovations, a possible factor in how quickly the fire moved. Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency has opened a probe into the project, and three men have been arrested over foam packaging allegedly left at the site.
The tragedy is the deadliest since 1948, when a blaze triggered by an explosion killed at least 135 people. But officials fear the toll may still rise. City leader John Lee earlier said 279 people had not been accounted for; although authorities later made contact with some, the figure has not been updated.