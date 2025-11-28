/Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in 77 years: Firefighting efforts end with at least 128 dead; alarms failed in all 8 towers

The death toll from the inferno that tore through a residential estate for almost two days has gone up to 128. As firefighting efforts ended after a gruelling over 36 hours, officials confirmed on Friday (Nov 28) that at least 128 people have been killed, making it the city’s deadliest fire since the 1940s. Many who lived in the sprawling Wang Fuk Court complex remain unaccounted for, Security Secretary Chris Tang told the media. The massive death toll comes as a major point of outrage comes to light: none of the fire alarms across all eight towers functioned properly.

Rescue efforts continue

Speaking at an afternoon briefing, Tang said search teams were still combing through damaged units and stairwells where smoke had pooled thick enough to blind rescuers in the early hours of the blaze. He offered condolences to families who, as of now, are still waiting for news—some for more than two days. The scale of loss, he admitted, may rise further.

Faulty fire alarms contributed to the deadly fire

Hong Kong’s fire service chief, Andy Yeung, on Friday (Nov 28) confirmed that investigators had checked the estate's infrastructure and found widespread alarm failures. "We discovered that the alarm systems in eight buildings were malfunctioning... We will take enforcement actions against the contractors responsible," he said.

Investigation launched

Authorities have launched a full investigation. The estate was wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh for renovations, a possible factor in how quickly the fire moved. Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency has opened a probe into the project, and three men have been arrested over foam packaging allegedly left at the site.