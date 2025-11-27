/Hong Kong high-rise fire continues to burn; at least 44 killed, hundreds still unaccounted for

Firefighters in Hong Kong battled through the night into Thursday (Nov 27) as a massive blaze tore through a high-rise housing estate, killing at least 44 people and leaving hundreds still missing. The fire is believed to be the city’s deadliest fire in decades. The inferno broke out Wednesday afternoon at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, an eight-block estate with nearly 2,000 units that was undergoing large-scale repair work. Flames engulfed bamboo scaffolding within minutes, racing up the facade and leaping between buildings in the dense complex.

Three arrested for igniting inferno

Police said three men were arrested after flammable materials left during maintenance allowed the fire "to spread rapidly beyond control". By dawn, parts of the estate were still burning. AFP, citing its reporters, reports that cracking sounds from collapsing scaffolding can be heard as thick columns of smoke continue to rise into the sky. Whole sections of charred bamboo rained down from the upper floors as the blaze lit surrounding blocks with an orange glow.

