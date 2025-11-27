US President Donald Trump decried Wednesday's (Nov 26) shooting of two National Guard soldiers blocks from the White House as an "act of terror" and confirmed the perpetrator was a migrant from Afghanistan. "This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror," Trump said, as he vowed to have his administration "reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan" during his predecessor Joe Biden's presidency.

Trump blames Biden for the shooting

In a brief video message, Trump sought to blame his predecessor, Biden's administration, for the horrific shooting, saying that the suspect came to the US in 2021 "on those infamous flights".

Pushing his anti-immigration rhetoric, Trump said, "We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan" under Biden. "We must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country if they can't love our country, we don't want them," he insisted.

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? All we know about the US National Guard shooter

Lakanwal, as per a Reuters report citing an anonymous Justice Department official, has been staying in Washington since immigrating to the US on a special visa programme. The special visa programme was for Afghans who assisted the US during the Afghanistan war and were vulnerable to reprisals from the ruling Taliban after the US withdrawal, the official said. However, Federal agencies have not yet publicly identified the alleged shooter.