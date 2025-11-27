Two US National Guard soldiers were critically injured on Wednesday (Nov 26) in a targeted shooting just blocks from the White House. This rare security breach has intensified debate over President Donald Trump's ongoing national crime crackdown. Authorities said a lone gunman carried out the attack at the Farragut West metro station, a crowded hub located two blocks from the presidential complex. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called it a "targeted shooting". The suspect was captured at the scene, she said.

Injured soldiers are in 'critical condition'

FBI Director Kash Patel said both soldiers, deployed as part of Trump's federal anti-crime mission, remain in "critical condition,". West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially reported they had died, but later corrected the claim.

The attack is the most serious involving National Guard troops since Trump began placing soldiers on patrol in Democratic-run cities earlier this year. The president, who was at his Florida golf course at the time, described the shooter as an animal and said that the gunman, who is "also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price".

'Ambushed' in broad daylight

Assistant Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said the gunman appeared to ambush the two soldiers. He "came around the corner, raised his arm with a firearm and discharged at the National Guard members," Carroll said. On-site troops and police tackled and arrested him quickly.

More troops to be deployed after shooting

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that an additional 500 soldiers will now deploy to Washington, raising the total to 2,500. "This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington, DC, safe and beautiful," Hegseth said.