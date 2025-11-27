/'The animal...will pay a very steep price': Trump reacts after two National Guards shot near White House

On Wednesday (Nov 26), two US National Guard personnel were shot near the White House. US President Donald Trump said that their condition is critical. Local leaders were actively monitoring the situation, said the spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser. The Joint DC Task Force responded to the incident that occurred blocks away from the White House.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.”

He added, "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you.”

Speaking to military service members, Vice President JD Vance said, “Tthere was a shooting outside the White House just a couple of hours ago, and we’re still learning everything. We still don’t know the motive. There’s a lot that we haven’t yet figured out, but what we do know is that a couple of National Guardsmen were injured in the line of duty.”

“First of all, I want everybody who’s a person of faith to say a prayer for those two National Guardsmen that they’re able to spend Thanksgiving with their families instead of losing their lives, because I understand they’re still in pretty tough condition,” he continued.