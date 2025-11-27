Suspect in Washington National Guard shooting is an Afghan migrant, suggest US media reports

The suspect arrested in the US capital, Washington, DC, for shooting two National Guard soldiers, is allegedly an Afghan migrant, according to US media reports. On Wednesday (Nov 26), a lone gunman ‘critically injured’ two US National Guard soldiers in an attack at the Farragut West metro station, a crowded hub located two blocks from the presidential complex. Investigators have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who has been in the US since 2021.

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? All we know about the US National Guard shooter

Lakanwal, as per a Reuters report citing an anonymous Justice Department official, has been staying in Washington since immigrating to the US on a special visa programme. The special visa programme was for Afghans who assisted the US during the Afghanistan war and were vulnerable to reprisals from the ruling Taliban after the US withdrawal, the official said. However, Federal agencies have not yet publicly identified the alleged shooter.

Injured soldiers in 'critical condition'

FBI Director Kash Patel said both soldiers, deployed as part of Trump's federal anti-crime mission, remain in "critical condition". West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially reported they had died, but later corrected the claim. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the attack a "targeted shooting".

The attack is the most serious involving National Guard troops since Trump began placing soldiers on patrol in Democratic-run cities earlier this year. The president, who was at his Florida golf course at the time, described the shooter as an animal and said that the gunman, who is "also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price".