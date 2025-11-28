/Hong Kong high-rise inferno kills 94, search teams break into final flats. All details here

At least 94 people are dead after Hong Kong’s worst fire in nearly 80 years tore through Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. More than 50 are hospitalised, many critical, and dozens are still missing. All updates here.
Fire crews spent Friday (Nov 28) searching the last flats of a Hong Kong housing estate gutted by the city's worst fire in almost eight decades, as the death toll climbed to at least 94. With dozens in hospital, many still remain missing. The blaze that tore through Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on Wednesday night, burned for more than 36 hours. Officials say the fire was contained to four blocks within the eight-tower estate, which holds nearly 2,000 units.
Search teams, as per an AFP report citing deputy director of fire services Derek Armstrong Chan, plan to force entry into every flat by 9 am (0100 GMT) in response to 25 pending calls for help.
More than 50 people have been hospitalised due to the fire, with at least 12 of the injured in critical and 28 in serious condition. Among the 94 dead are a 37-year-old firefighter and two Indonesian domestic workers.
AFP, citing its reporter present at the scene, reports that thick smoke, falling sparks, can still be seen occasionally. It adds that with the charred scaffolding still crumbling down, firefighters continue to hose the structure to prevent reignition.
Authorities have launched a full investigation. The estate was wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh for renovations, a possible factor in how quickly the fire moved. Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency has opened a probe into the project, and three men have been arrested over foam packaging allegedly left at the site.
The tragedy is the deadliest since 1948, when a blaze triggered by an explosion killed at least 135 people. But officials fear the toll may still rise. City leader John Lee earlier said 279 people had not been accounted for; although authorities later made contact with some, the figure has not been updated.