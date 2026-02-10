/Fake car, tricking police and A LOT of chasing - a robbery in Italy that may remind you of a Hollywood action film

Chaos erupted in Italy on Monday (Feb 9) after a dramatic robbery, which felt like straight from a Hollywood movie, took place in broad daylight. The crime included a fake car, a bomb, and gunfire - everything that could give you a flashback of the 2003 movie, The Italian Job. It happened on the State Road 613 in Puglia when a gang brought a security truck to a stop using a burning lorry blocking the road.

The robbers were driving a blue Alfa Romeo with flashing lights and tricked guards into believing they were there to escort the armoured vehicle to safety. Later, they detonated a bomb on the white van behind them and erupted a shoutout with the police. To everyone's surprise, no one was hurt in the whole chaos on the road. The gangsters then hijacked cars from passing motorists to flee the scene. The vehicle which they were driving ended up dumped in the countryside. After a short foot chase by the police, two of the suspects were arrested.

Nicola Magno, regional secretary general of the union Un Arma, said: "It is only thanks to the professionalism, composure, and sense of duty of our colleagues that today we are not talking about a tragedy."