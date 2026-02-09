/‘Did you torture her?’: Emails of Jeffrey Epstein and Martin Nowak reveal shocking details. All about ‘$6.5 million to Harvard’ and private travels

DOJ-released Epstein Files reveal Harvard professor Martin Nowak’s close ties with Jeffrey Epstein, including a $6.5 million donation, private travel, and disturbing email exchanges that raise ethical concerns.
Martin Nowak, the Harvard professor, had strong ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the recently released documents by the DOJ have resurfaced this fact. In the new documents, other than a series of emails, there's mention of a $6.5M gift, private travel and even university sanctions.
Nowak is a popular professor of mathematics and appeared over 4,000 times in the new documents released in the Epstein Files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act in 2025.
The documents revealed that Nowak and Epstein had a long-standing financial and personal relationship. The relation was continued even after the late sex offender was convicted in 2008.
In 2003, as per documents, Epstein gave around $6.5 million to Nowak to establish the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics (PED) at Harvard, which Nowak founded and led. This was a part of his larger $9.1 million donation to the university. The sex offender even kept a private office in the PED building and visited it over 40 times.
In an email from 2014, Nowak and Epstein exchanged a conversation where the professor wrote to the billionaire, "Our spy was captured after completing her mission." To this, Epstein responded, "Did you torture her?" In another email, a writer told Nowak that Epstein wanted to have dinner with him, the "Chomskys", and "all the boys" at the Institute.
“Jeffrey would like to have dinner at the Institute this Friday with the Chomskys and “all the boys” he says he would like an hour with you alone first—will this work for you? I know you said you have something starting at 4 pm at PED,” the email said. Chomsky here refers to Noam Chomsky, who has also been mentioned in the files earlier.