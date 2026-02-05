Amid the chaos around the newly released documents in the Epstein Files, it has been revealed that a Hong Kong-based academic had a relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The duo said to have an interest in "psychic activities" and mind-reading. It has been reported that there were conversations of a collaboration to "rebrand" the island of the American financer.

The emails in the documents showed Epstein being interested in an academic’s pursuit of finding people with so-called special abilities, such as mind-reading. As the discussion continued, Epstein ended up giving the Hong Kong academic tens of thousands of US dollars. In the 3 million pages of freshly released documents, around 1000 are about the academic who was working at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University at the time.

The documents showed that the academic started talking to the sex offender in 2011. He received a sum of $20,000 for a research project the same year that was related to artificial intelligence. Emails indicate the pair finally met in person in 2015.

It was also found that the e documents show that the pair also shared a strong personal relationship that involved multiple in-person meetings at Epstein’s Manhattan residence.

Moreover, in a series of emails in 2017, he academic, proposed a number of venues to Epstein for a meet-up. “Is your island out of commission?” the scholar asked, without specifying a name. In the same email, the academic sent Epstein the name of a group he said “organise[d] events and are looking for an island to collaborate with”.

“Could be a good rebrand for your island,” the academic said.