A man's confession about his dating style has left the internet in disgust. On a post on the social media platform Instagram, a man said he feels disgusted with women after sleeping with them.

"I like older women. My longest relationship ever was a 43-year-old woman. But even then— we’re talking only four weeks. I’m actually kinda worried that I’ll never fall in love," the man told Humans of New York (HONY), a famous photo blog on the platform.

"Every time I see a girl that’s hot, for the most part I really have one intention. Then after that happens, I’m on to the next. I went on two dates last week. With one of the girls I was having a genuinely good time: we were talking, going deep," he continued.

"But then we had sex, and it was kind of like: ‘If you gave it up like this, and you just met me, then what’s your value?’” he added.

In his confession, the man said whenever he wakes up next to a woman he had sex last night, he gets “this feeling of disgust".

“I’ll barely look at them, barely hug, say the bare minimum trying to get away," the man said.

‘What do I do now?'

Moreover, the man compared sex with receiving championships in football.

“And when you’re playing sports, you’re constantly working toward something. But if we were to play football, and they gave us the championship right away, then why do we have to work? What’s the point?" he said.

"Because it’s already there. It’s like: ‘What do I do now? What else can I go work for?’” he added.

'Honey…'

After the post gained engagement online, netizens couldn't hold themselves but teach him a lesson.

“Honey… you “gave it up” right away, too. Does that diminish your value?” one internet user asked in the comment section.

“Well, this post should help slow you down," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, another comment said, “I think his disgust with the girl mirrors his disgust with himself. When he starts respecting himself, he will learn how to respect a woman.”

"What you are feeling is self-loathing, you just don’t recognise it," another wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)