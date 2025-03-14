Vanessa Kay Trump, US President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, is secretly dating the celebrated golfer Tiger Woods since Thanksgiving. The rumoured couple is reportedly living just 20 minutes apart in Palm Beach, Florida, along with their children.

Kay is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. They share five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

All five children are aware that Vanessa was dating Woods, DailyMail reported.

Last month, Vanessa and Woods were reportedly seen together at a golf tournament.

Vanessa Kay Trump: Early life

Vanessa used to be a model. She was signed to Wilhelmina Models in the 1990s. She has also acted in the movie Something's Gotta Give.

She had also tried her hands in the business realm, having founded a nightclub called Sessa in 2003 with her sister Veronika. From 2010 to 2013, she had her own handbag line, La Poshett.

Her dating life

Vanessa and Trump Jr were married in 2005 at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. They had five kids in their 13 years of marriage.

In March 2018, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in New York which was finalised by the end of the year.

Before marrying Trump Jr, Vanessa was romantically linked to Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud.

She has also dated Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and had a relationship with local street gangster Valentin Rivera during her teenage years.

(With inputs from agencies)