Environmentalists claim Mexico-based startup selling health drink made from endangered fish

Mexico-based startup on Thursday (Dec 7) was accused of selling a health supplement made from endangered totoaba fish to several countries including the United States and China, The Associated Press reported citing environmental watchdogs.

The advocates raised concerns that the company, named The Blue Formula, could be selling fish that is illegally caught in the wild.

The company calls the product "nature's best kept secret" and comes in a small sachet of powder. It contains collagen taken from the fish and is meant to be consumed by mixing it into a drink.

The report mentioned that the export sale of totoaba fish is illegal under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Both, Mexico and the US, are signatories of this convention.

It is only allowed it the fish are bred in captivity with a particular permit. The commercial import is also illegal under US trade law because it is listed as a protected species.

The company was first reported by the environmental watchdog group Cetacean Action Treasury in November. Now, a coalition of environmental charities — The Center for Biological Diversity, National Resources Defense Council and Animal Welfare Institute — filed a written complaint to CITES on Thursday.

The company hasn't said anything yet, but it claims on its website that it is "100%" sustainable as it sources fish from Cygnus Ocean.

Notably, the Cygnus Ocean is a farm which has a permit to breed totoaba. The company also claims that it is using a portion of its profits to release some farmed fish back into the wild.