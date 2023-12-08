Are cat moms more at risk of schizophrenia? Study shows mysterious link

Cats are amazing, graceful creatures that make great pets. However, as per a new analysis of more than 15 studies, cat parents may be at humongous risk from schizophrenia and other related disorders.

The analysis

A team of researchers from Australia ran an analysis of 17 studies spanning almost 44 years. These studies are from 11 countries around the world.

The researchers discovered a curious association "between broadly defined cat ownership and increased odds of developing schizophrenia-related disorders," writes the team from the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research.

How did the idea come about?

The idea that owning cats may have something to do with schizophrenia risk was first proposed in a 1995 study. It suggested that the cause may be a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, of which felines are the only definitive host.

Subsequent studies also found that being around cats during early years aka childhood might make someone more susceptible to developing schizophrenia. But, it needs to be noted that not every study found an association.

Other studies, as per Science Alert, have linked exposure to cats to higher scored on scales that measure traits related to schizophrenia. However, again, not every study showed this connection.

Toxoplasma gondii

A parasite that can be transmitted through undercooked meat, contaminated water, bite from an infected cat or its faeces.

In the US, an estimated 40 million people may be infected, without any obvious symptoms.

Once the parasite enters our body, it can infiltrate out the central nervous system and influence neurotransmitters. T.gondii has also been linked to personality changes, the start of psychotic symptoms and some neurological disorders, one of which is schizophrenia.

However, there is no proof that in such cases, the parasite was passed to affect human via cats.

Despite that, as per the team, "after adjusting for covariates, we found that individuals exposed to cats had approximately twice the odds of developing schizophrenia."