New Jersey Police apprehend 'Albert Einswine', a pot-bellied 'fugitive' pig on the loose - Watch

Police in New Jersey would have never thought that one day they would be chasing a fugitive named "Albert Einswine", a pig that had escaped a farm and remained on the loose until its decorated officers intervened using state-of-the-art technology (a rope) and apprehended the four-year-old 'criminal'.

The pot-bellied pig went on a leisurely stroll after escaping the farm from the New Sharon section of Deptford Township, forcing the police to dispatch its officers to nab the fugitive.

The Deptford Township Police Department posted a video of the 'frenzied' chase where the pig gave the slip to the police officers multiple times. Each time any of them got close, the pig with his war cry, masquerading as a squeal, slipped away.

While one of the officers pursued the pig using a rope, his partner continued to laugh hysterically while recording the video. "We're all friends here," the officer could be heard telling the pig.

"Sometimes the jokes just write themselves. Earlier this afternoon, Deptford officers were dispatched to the area of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive for a report of a loose pig," the police department captioned the video as saying.

It added that the suspect was soon apprehended and handed to its handler.

"The suspect was identified as Albert Einswine, a 4-year-old pig from the New Sharon section of Deptford Township. Mr Einswine was released on his own recognizance." × Also read | Pig, about to get slaughtered, regains consciousness, kills butcher in Hong Kong

Speaking to WPVI-TV, Detective Sgt. Bob Jone reflected on the chase, saying they had to run a quarter mile to nab the pig.

“The video doesn’t show the whole thing. We had to chase the pig for a quarter mile. They’re faster than they look,” said Jones.

“He got pretty far for what it was. I don’t know where he was going to go.”

The department later shared a photo of officers with the collared 'apprehended' pig.