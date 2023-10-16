England-based prep school appoints AI robot as headmaster

An England-based private boarding school has appointed a 'unique' headmaster — an AI robot named Abigail Bailey.

Cottesmore School in West Sussex worked with an artificial intelligence developer to create their new principal headteacher.

What will the AI headmaster do?

Abigail Bailey, as the AI robot is named, will primarily help the school's headmaster, Tom Rogerson.

Talking to the Telegraph, Rogerson detailed that Abigail with provide him with advice and insights on a variety of issues, ranging from how to support fellow teachers and staff members, to helping students with learning disabilities like ADHD and writing school policies.

The headmaster said that the AI principal was developed to have a "wealth of knowledge in machine learning and education management. Furthermore, Abigail has the ability to analyse vast amounts of data.

Will the AI principal take precedence over human teachers?

No. Talking to Telegraph, Rogerson said that having the robot around doesn't mean you don't ever seek counsel from humans.

He said that "Sometimes having someone or something there to help you is a very calming influence."

As per the 'human' headmaster, the school has the highest number of teachers in its 130-year history and the robot will not replace human teachers.

"It's nice to think that someone who is unbelievably well trained is there to help you make decisions," he added.

However, he clarified that "It doesn't mean you don't ever also seek counsel from humans. Of course you do. It's just very calming and reassuring knowing that you don't have to call anybody up, bother someone, you don't have to wait around for an answer."

"Being a school leader, a headmaster, is a very lonely job. Of course, we have head teacher’s groups...but just having somebody or something on tap that can help you in this lonely place is very reassuring," he added.

How will the AI principal work?

Abigail Bailey works similarly to the popular AI-based chatbot ChatGPT — users type questions and the AI answers using its algorithm.

Not only this, Cottesmore has another AI based robot among its staff. The robot called Jamie Rainer is "a highly trained adviser on generative AI" and has been hired to help embed technology into the curriculum and advise teachers on reducing their workload.

