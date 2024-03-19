Elon Musk talks about his ketamine prescription, reveals why he 'should keep taking it'

Billionaire Elon Musk talked about his ketamine prescription, stating that it's beneficial for Tesla's investors. He said that he is "almost always" sober when he is posting on his social media platform X during late-night or very early morning.

Ketamine is also used as a treatment for depression and pain management. Experts have revealed that it is a dissociative anesthetic used medically for induction and maintenance of anesthesia.

In a video interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon posted online on Monday (Mar 18), Musk said that the drug helps him manage a "negative chemical state" similar to depression.

The businessman majorly talked about politics, and content moderation on X and Tesla during the interview, which was conducted this month.

"From the standpoint of Wall Street, what matters is execution," said Musk, who runs Tesla, the rocket company SpaceX and the social media platform X.

"For investors, if there's something I'm taking, I should keep taking it," he added referring to Tesla's success.

In January, a Wall Street Journal investigative report detailed Musk's drug usage. It claimed that he had used drugs including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. The report, to some extent, worried executives and board members at his companies.

In the aftermath of the report, concerns were raised that illegal drug use would likely be a violation of federal policies that could jeopardise SpaceX's government contracts.

According to a source-based report by The Journal, one Tesla director became so dissatisfied with Musk's behaviour that she did not seek re-election to the board in 2019.

Musk responded to the Journal report on X in January, saying that he agreed to three years of random drug testing at the request of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which partners with SpaceX. "Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol," Musk said.

During the interview, Musk told Lemon that he had a doctor's prescription for ketamine. The billionaire estimated he took "a small amount every other week." The Don Lemon Show episode 1: Elon Musk



TIMESTAMPS:

(02:23) News on X

(10:07) Donald Trump and Endorsing a Candidate

(13:04) The New Tesla Roadster

(16:46) Relaxation and Video Games

(17:54) Tweeting and Drug Use

(23:19) The Great Replacement Theory

(30:03) Content Moderation… pic.twitter.com/bLRae4DhyO — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 18, 2024 × Musk had responded to Lemon on the question of what his ketamine prescription was intended for, and if he ever worried "that this may get in the way of your government contracts and clearances and Wall Street as well."

Lemon said last week that Musk cancelled an exclusive partnership that "The Don Lemon Show" had with X. He has posted the interview on YouTube and X.