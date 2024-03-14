Over 300,000 America jobs at risk: TikTok CEO reacts to US House vote on app

TikTok's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shou Zi Chew on Wednesday (Mar 13) warned of job losses after the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would give TikTok's owner ByteDance about six months to divest the American assets of the short-video app or face a ban. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Chew condemned the House vote.

"Over the last few years, we have invested to keep your data safe and all platforms free from outside manipulation. We have committed that we will continue to do so. This legislation, if signed into law, will lead to a ban of TikTok in the United States," Chew said in a message posted on TikTok.

Chew added that the bill would take billions of dollars out of the pockets of creators and small businesses. "It will put more than 300,000 American jobs at risk and it will take away your TikTok," he added and pointed out that that the short-video app mattered to the small business owners who relied on it to make ends meet.

Bill passed 352-65 in bipartisan vote

The House of Representatives bill was passed 352-65 in a bipartisan vote. However, it faces a more uncertain path in the Senate where some favour a different approach to regulating foreign-owned apps posing security concerns, Reuters reported. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will review the legislation.

TikTok is used by about 170 million Americans, and the app's fate has become a major issue in the US where lawmakers have complained that their offices have been flooded with calls from the app users who oppose the legislation.

Wednesday's bill is the latest measure by Washington to respond to US national security concerns about China, from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to cranes at American ports.

Democrats question bill

Prominent Democrats in the House including Kathleen Clark, Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted against the bill. "There are serious antitrust and privacy questions here, and any national security concerns should be laid out to the public prior to a vote," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said that she wanted legislation that could hold up in court and was considering a separate bill. Before the vote, several TikTok users rallied outside the Capitol.

Speaking to Reuters, Swain said that she was paying her mother’s mortgage and for her brother and sister’s college educations with her earnings from the app.