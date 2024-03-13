Elon Musk joins Trump in denouncing proposed TikTok ban in US: 'It's about censorship, govt control'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk extended his support to former president Donald Trump in denouncing a potential ban on the Chinese app TikTok, which is popular among the youth in the US.

Lawmakers have been discussing a measure which will force Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok in the US by September 30. President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill if it is cleared by US Congress.

In the wake of legislation likely to be passed by Congress this week, Musk took to his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and said the bill will amount to "censorship and government control".

“This law is not just about TikTok, it is about censorship and government control! If it were just about TikTok, it would only cite “foreign control” as the issue, but it does not,” he wrote on X.

Musk also re-shared a post of Representative Thomas Massie, who had spoken up against the potential TikTok ban, calling it a 'Trojan horse' that will only empower the president to ban not only apps but also websites.

“The so-called TikTok ban is a trojan horse. The President will be given the power to ban WEBSITES, not just Apps. The person breaking the new law is deemed to be the U.S. (or offshore) INTERNET HOSTING SERVICE or App Store, not the “foreign adversary”,” Massie had said in the post. This law is not just about TikTok, it is about censorship and government control!



What did Trump say about the TikTok ban?

Musk's comments follows Trump's opposition to the TikTok ban.



Trump noted that lots of kids 'will go crazy' without the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform which is being seen as a national security threat for the US due to alleged links to the Communist Party as well as concerns over user data sharing and privacy.

Trump, who himself in 2020 tried to ban TikTok, also said that if the proposal is implemented, it will give unfair advantages to Facebook owner Meta.

"There's a lot of good and there's a lot of bad with TikTok, but the thing I don't like is that without TikTok, you're going to make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with a lot of the media," he told CNBC.

"I'm not looking to make Facebook double the size. I think Facebook has been very bad for our country," he said.