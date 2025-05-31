/'Go ahead, punch me...': Musk reveals who gave him the black eye seen at his White House farewell

Elon Musk shocked reporters as he was seen with a black eye during his farewell event at the White House. On Friday, US President Donald Trump and the SpaceX CEO held a press conference at the Oval Office and informed reporters about his departure as a "special government employee." Everyone noticed Musk's black eye, and later he told them what had happened.

During the slew of questions and answers, Trump was asked about French President Emmanuel Macron receiving a shove on the face from his wife Brigitte as they exited a plane in Vietnam. The president admitted he didn't know "what that was all about", but advised the couple to "make sure the door remains closed."

Musk interjected and pointed towards his face and said, “I’ve got a little shiner here."

He told the reporters that the black eye was courtesy of his 5-year-old son X. "I wasn’t anywhere near France,” Musk said. "I was just horsing around with Little X, and I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face,’ and he did."

“Turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face … ” he started to say, but stopped without finishing the line.

Musk's time at the White House ended 130 days after Trump took over as president again, as his status as a special employee allowed him to stay in office for only this particular length of time. He led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with the aim of cutting down on government expenses. He hopes to save $2 trillion as part of his efforts.

Musk talks about colonising Mars

Musk's plans of putting humans on Mars also came up at the White House press conference.

A reporter asked, “What do you think would be easier, colonising Mars or making the government efficient?”

“It’s a tough call, but I think colonising Mars and making life multiplanetary is harder,” Musk replied.

But he is optimistic about financial efficiency as well. “We do expect to achieve, over time, the trillion-dollar savings.”

Before the announcement was made, the DOGE website listed $175 billion in savings. This comes down to roughly $1,087 per US taxpayer.

In another presentation for SpaceX, Musk talked about his company's plans to go to Mars, where the black mark was clearly visible.

Meanwhile, people asked about his black eye on social media, with one saying, “What happened to Elon, appears he has a black eye on his right.”