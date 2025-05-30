/'Elon's not really leaving, DOGE is his baby': Trump praises Musk in press conference after his exit

US President Donald Trump addressed a press conference on Friday (May 30) along with Tesla boss Elon Musk after his exit from White House. Musk, who had been serving as the chief of the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since the beginning of Trump's second term in January, is quitting the Washington stint. Trump and Musk's presser puts to an end the talks of rift between the duo after Musk's criticism of Trump's ‘big beautiful bill.’

The US president, in the press conference, said that Elon Musk has worked tirelessly, and he is not leaving the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) because it is “his baby.” Musk agreed with Trump and said he will continue to play the role of his advisor and will keep visiting DOGE. He reiterated that 'DOGE will become the way of life." Trump showered praises on Musk, calling his role in government reform “without comparison in modern history.” He thanked the Tesla boss for enduring “outrageous abuse and lies” out of patriotism and formally honored him as a “special government employee.”

Trump opened the press conference by praising Elon Musk, calling him “a fantastic friend” who “didn’t need this,” referring to Musk’s government stint. “Government's a little nasty on occasion,” Trump added, before joking with another attendee about their “charmed life.” He credited Musk with leading “the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations.”

Trump said Musk’s team uncovered government practices that were “unbelievably stupid and unbelievably bad." The DOGE department, according to Trump, “installed geniuses” and brought in “an engineering mindset and unbelievably talented people.” He recounted asking Musk what defined their team — to which Musk supposedly replied: “Being smart.”

Praising his tariff decision, Trump claimed that ‘trade deficit has been cut to half.’ He then turned to Musk, calling him “one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced,” and said Musk “stepped forward to put his very great talents into the service of our nation.”

Meanwhile, during the press conference as the Tesla CEO stood beside him at Oval Office, Trump once again claimed that he used tariff to stop the military action between India and Pakistan. He also said that the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and Iran nuclear deal will be finalised soon. The US president lashed out at China claiming that it violated the trade truce of 90 days.



