Elderly couple's shock trip: Ryanair charges $140 for boarding pass printing

An elderly couple, flying from London's Stansted Airport to Bergerac, France, on Friday (August 12), found themselves charged a staggering £110 (approximately $140) by Ryanair for the seemingly routine task of printing their outbound flight boarding passes.

The incident has garnered attention and concern, shedding light on the complexities older passengers face in navigating the intricacies of budget airlines.

Mistaken check-in

As recounted by the couple to The Telegraph, their predicament arose from a simple mistake. The couple, aged 80 and 79, unintentionally checked in for their return flight instead of the outbound one. They realised their error upon reaching the airport.

They explained that the airline's website was confusing, with various prompts for additional services, contributing to the error. "The website was very confusing, they're trying to get you to add on this and that. I didn't realize I was checking in for the coming-home flight," the couple told the Telegraph.

Airport check-in dilemma

Faced with the absence of their boarding passes, the couple was compelled to resort to airport check-in. The process came with an exorbitant cost. "At the airport, I tried to get the boarding card, and it said 'check-in is closed' and I needed to go to the desk," the couple recounted.

"They said that's £55 per person. I thought it was absolutely disgusting, but I had no option so paid up. It was very stressful," they added.

Ryanair's position

A Ryanair representative defended the charges, citing the airline's terms and conditions.

The couple was deemed to have "failed to check-in online before arriving at Stansted airport (11 Aug) despite receiving an email reminder (10 Aug) to check-in online."

The couple's daughter took to social media, expressing her outrage and detailing the incident on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Her post gained immense traction, with over 13 million views, sparking a conversation around the challenges of dealing with unexpected charges imposed by budget airlines.

Also watch | Air India gets a makeover with a new logo

Ryanair's customer service reached out to the couple's daughter after her online post. Despite the response, concerns remained regarding the perceived disparity between the charges and the simplicity of the task.

The incident resonated with other passengers who shared their similar experiences, expressing frustration with additional fees for services that were once standard.