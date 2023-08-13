US plane's heart-stopping 15,000-foot drop in just 3 minutes leaves passengers terrified

A distressing incident unfolded as an American Airlines plane en route to Florida suddenly plummeted more than 15,000 feet in a mere three minutes.

American Airlines Flight 5916 was on its journey to Gainesville, Florida, from Charlotte, North Carolina, when the shocking incident occurred, as reported by the New York Post.

The aircraft's abrupt descent was triggered by a reported "possible pressurisation issue," leaving passengers shaken by the ordeal.

Passenger's horrifying account

Harrison Hove, a University of Florida professor and a passenger aboard the flight, took to social media to recount the harrowing experience.

He described the incident as "terrifying," highlighting that mere photographs fail to encapsulate the acrid smell, loud bang, and the discomfort of ear pressure changes.

Images shared online showed passengers wearing oxygen masks, struggling to breathe while the aircraft descended.

Hove commended the flight crew for their handling of the situation and expressed relief at finally being on the ground.

Rapid descent and oxygen supply

FlightAware data revealed that the aircraft descended nearly 20,000 feet within a span of 11 minutes.

Particularly alarming was the fact that the plane dropped 18,600 feet in less than six minutes, just 43 minutes into the flight.

Hove provided insights into the cause of the concerning episode, attributing the burning smell to the activation of oxygen canisters. He explained that the deployment of wing flaps helped reduce altitude swiftly, allowing for a safer oxygen supply.

American Airlines addressed the incident in a statement to Fox News, indicating that the flight crew had made a swift and informed decision to descend to a lower altitude due to the suspected pressurisation issue.

The flight, operated by Piedmont Airlines, successfully landed at its destination, Gainesville, Florida. The airline expressed apologies for any inconvenience caused to passengers while commending the professionalism of the crew.