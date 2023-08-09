Mother encourages US Navy sailor of spying for China, man in custody

A recent court hearing in San Diego shed light on the involvement of a US Navy sailor's mother in his alleged espionage activities involving China. The sailor, Jinchao Wei, is accused of sharing sensitive military information with Chinese authorities. This development comes as prosecutors strive to prevent his release.

Assistant US Attorney Fred Sheppard presented the case, asserting that Wei's mother had actively encouraged her son to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer. She allegedly believed that this cooperation could potentially secure a future job within the Chinese government for Wei.

Wei is one of two sailors based in California facing charges of passing sensitive military data to China. The information allegedly shared encompassed details about wartime drills, naval operations, and critical technical specifications. The prosecutors did not identify the woman involved in court.

Legal basis and denial of charges

The charges brought against Wei are grounded in the Espionage Act, a statute that criminalizes the acquisition and delivery of information intended to aid foreign governments. Both accused sailors, including Wei, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Wei, who was born in China, was initially approached by a Chinese intelligence officer in February 2022, while he was in the process of applying for US citizenship. During this interaction, Wei confessed to the officer that his cooperation might affect his citizenship application.

Despite this, he continued to provide the Chinese intelligence officer with detailed information regarding weaponry, aircraft, and amphibious assault ships.

Mother's encouragement

The prosecutor argued that when Wei visited his mother in Wisconsin for Christmas, she was fully aware of his arrangement with the Chinese intelligence officer. Shockingly, she even encouraged him to persist in his cooperation, suggesting that it could open up future employment opportunities within China's Communist party after his service in the US Navy.

The court proceedings revealed that the intelligence officer proposed flying Wei and his mother to China for an in-person meeting. Additionally, Wei was advised to purchase a computer and phone to facilitate the exchange of information. If Wei provided receipts for these purchases, the Chinese government committed to reimbursing him for the expenses incurred, reports said.

Legal battle

Defense attorney Jason Conforti contended that Wei posed no threat to the community and no longer had access to sensitive military data. On the contrary, the prosecution argued that Wei's actions jeopardised the safety of thousands of sailors by revealing classified information about navy ships. Ultimately, the judge decided to keep Wei in federal custody without bond.

Indictment and monetary gain

The indictment outlines that Wei allegedly shared around 50 manuals containing technical and mechanical data related to navy ships. The accusation also suggests that he made a substantial amount of money, ranging from $10,000 to $15,000, from his cooperation with the Chinese intelligence officer over the past year.

