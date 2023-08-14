Fact check: Was MH370 abducted by UFOs as viral video claims?

The disappearance of MH370 is one of the few modern-day mysteries that continues to pique the interest of amateur, armchair sleuths who are looking to plug their fix of curiosity. A video is currently doing the rounds of the internet where some netizens are claiming it to be of MH370. In the clip, an unidentified object can be seen following the plane with users claiming that the plane was abducted by aliens.

The video posted on popular subreddit r/UFO dedicated to investigating such claims has generated some buzz. However, akin to previous such videos, the claims have been found to be bogus. According to Newsweek, the clip was last shared in 2014 as well but did not carry explicit mention of Boeing at the time.

The publication added that the second part of the now-viral footage was captured by a satellite that was not even launched at the time of the plane's mysterious disappearance. As per HoaxEye, this footage is of a military satellite, NROL 77, which was launched later.

Despite being debunked multiple times that the plane could not have been abducted by the aliens, the theory keeps coming back. Its newfound virality on the internet might stem from the recent Congressional hearing where David Grusch, a former US intelligence official, made some startling claims.

In his testimony, Grusch said there was an absolute certainty that the federal government remains in possession of UAPs. Grusch cited interviews he had conducted with over 40 witnesses over a four-year long period as the basis of his claims.

What happened to MH370?

It was over nine years ago on 8 March 2014 that MH370, a Boeing 777 aircraft, vanished in thin air with 239 people on board.

Officials said the plane's transponder was turned off over the South China Sea by either the pilot or the co-pilot. A military radar still tracked it and according to data, it took a sudden diversion from the route and leaving its northeastern course, it started heading to the west towards the Malay peninsula.

Malaysia, China, and Australia called off a two-year, underwater search in the southern Indian Ocean in January 2017 after finding no trace of the aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies)