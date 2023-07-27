Explained | Are we truly alone in the universe?

Our universe is ever-expanding and houses trillions of galaxies, stars and planets which makes one believe that we, humans, might not be alone on this pale blue dot that we often refer to as Earth. Renowned astrophysicist and TV personality Carl Sagan once famously said the universe is a "pretty big place" and it would seem like an "awful waste of space if it was only us in it".

Naturally, a significant portion of the planet believes that we may have been contacted by extraterrestrial beings because it certainly appears mathematically probable. Now, some chilling, otherworldly revelations have been made during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on UFOs (officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs) that solidify this theory.

On Wednesday night, three former US military officials said they believe the government knows much more than it is letting on about the mysterious flying vessels and alien beings.

US government knows the truth?

David Grusch, a former US intelligence official has become an overnight internet sensation after he claimed in his testimony that there was absolute certainty that the federal government remains in possession of UAPs. Grusch cited interviews he had conducted with over 40 witnesses over a four-year long period as the basis of his claims.

Under oath, Grusch disclosed that he had been informed of a long-standing UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering programme during his official duties, from which he was denied access

Asked by one of the committee members, how such a programme was funded, Grusch claimed that the effort is "above congressional oversight" and bankrolled by a "misappropriation of funds."

Grusch said he had "specific knowledge" of money going into the alien exploration programme when it was meant for another scheme. However, he could not give the specifics due to the information being classified.

When asked if there were bodies of pilots piloting these craft, he confirmed the existence of "biologics" that were non-human, based on information from individuals with direct knowledge of the programme.

Violence against citizens to protect alien secret

During the hearing, Congressman Tim Burchett bluntly asked if the military officer had any personal knowledge of people who had been shared or injured in efforts to cover up for the existence of extraterrestrial beings. To which Grusch replied: "Yes."

“I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities," he added on being quizzed if he heard of anyone being murdered.

Meanwhile, other witnesses, David Fravor, a former Navy commander and Ryan Graves, a retired Navy pilot also made similar claims.

Fravor recalled seeing a strange object in the sky while on a training mission in 2004 while Graves, who has founded Americans for Safe Aerospace, a UAP non-profit, said he saw UAP off the Atlantic coast “every day for at least a couple years”.

Other incidents of 'alien invasion'

The hearing on Wednesday was not the first time that evidence has pointed towards the existence of non-human life.

In May 2022, Ronald Moultrie and Scott Bray, two top officials of the Pentagon appeared before the subcommittee and showed the declassified UFO videos.

They said that reports of UFOs are 'frequent' and have been on the rise for more than a decade. They also added that US officials were unable to explain some of these sightings.

The US Navy, however, responding to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request last year, announced that it will not be releasing any more unseen UFP videos in the public domain as it will harm national security.

“The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities. No portions of the videos can be segregated for release,” said Gregory Cason, deputy director of the Navy's FOIA office.

So what do we know?

Despite the US government's unwillingness, a pandora box of questions, assertions and conspiracies has opened up after the meeting.

While UPAs are certainly a yardstick to gauge if alien life exists out there, space agencies such as NASA are on the lookout for exoplanets to find other life forms. Currently, there are around 4,000 exoplanets in our galaxy alone which makes the quest all the more exciting.

Since our solar system (4.5 billion years) is relatively new compared to the universe's age (13.8 billion), physicist Enrico Fermi in 1950 posited that given enough time, alien civilisations should have been able to cross our neighbourhood. It is a paradox that takes into equation that we haven't been visited by these aliens. However, if the 'guests' have paid a visit and the US government has remained secretive all this time, it changes our understanding of the universe.

(With inputs from agencies)