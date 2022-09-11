US Navy will not release UFO videos citing 'national security'; admits it has several more

The US Navy on Wednesday, responding to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by a YouTube channel remarked that it will not be releasing the unseen videos of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) as the US government prefers to call it, in the public domain.

“The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities. No portions of the videos can be segregated for release.” said Gregory Cason, deputy director of the Navy's FOIA office in a written response.

Reportedly, The Black Vault, a self-proclaimed government transparency website and YouTube channel had filed the request two years ago where it solicited the release of videos.

The US Navy responded two years later and accepted that UFO videos did exist but denied releasing them for public consumption.

The US Navy also made it clear why it had released the previous three UAP videos and why it wouldn't release the one's that The Black vault asked for.

“While three UAP videos were released in the past, the facts specific to those three videos are unique in that those videos were initially released via unofficial channels before official release,” read the report.

“Those events were discussed extensively in the public domain; in fact, major news outlets conducted specials on these events. Given the amount of information in the public domain regarding these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security.” it further added.

As reported by WION, earlier this year in May, top Pentagon officials showed unexplained UFO videos. Ronald Moultrie and Scott Bray, two top officials of the Pentagon appeared before US House of Representatives intelligence subcommittee and showed the declassified UFO videos.

In one clip, a flashing triangle-shaped object in the night sky was seen. The other showed a shiny, spherical object zipping past the cockpit window of a military aircraft.

The duo testified that reports of UFOs are 'frequent' and have been on the rise for more than a decade. However, they also added that US officials are unable to explain some of these sightings.

"There are a small handful of cases in which we have more data that our analysis simply hasn't been able to fully pull together a picture of what happened." Scott Bray told the committee.

UFO sightings have long fascinated the public across the planet. There have been numerous instances where people have sworn to have witnessed an extraterrestrial vehicle. However, so far, no concrete proof apart from the videos has come out in the public domain.

(With inputs from agencies)



