/Earthquake at 0km depth rattles Florida's Space Coast. It wasn't natural

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck Florida on Thursday afternoon. However, it wasn't a natural occurrence as the government's earthquake tracking website showed "experimental explosion" as the reason. This has led to speculation on what this secretive boom could have been that shook some portions of the state. USGS data showed it was recorded at a depth of 0 feet, which hints at an artificial trigger, since a natural earthquake often strikes several kilometres deep. “The recorded ground motions from this event are more typical of an explosion than a naturally occurring earthquake,” the agency said.

Some reports suggest that the US Navy likely carried out some tests in the region, something it has done in the past as well. It carries out controlled underwater detonations to test the ability of major warships to withstand explosions near mines or torpedoes. Meteorologist Nic Merianos of CBS Miami wrote on X, “USGS showing Magnitude 3.9 off the Space Coast, as ”Experimental Explosion." Never seen this before." But officials have not provided any clarification on the cause of the tremors yet.

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Previous test explosions that triggered earthquakes

It was the ninth event classified as an experimental explosion in the region since 2016, USGS data showed. In 2021, the US Navy carried out a test explosion near the USS Gerald R Ford, known as a "shock trial," two years before its first deployment. The US Navy has been doing so for decades, after first learning that nearby explosions can affect critical ship systems without causing physical damage.

Seismometers pick up energy released from artificial explosions and register it as earthquakes. The energy travels through the ground or seabed, and when sensors detect it, they calculate the magnitude based on its strength. On May 28 this year, when Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded at Cape Canaveral, it was registered as a magnitude 2.5 earthquake.

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