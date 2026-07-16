/6.3 quake strikes near Te Anau, New Zealand, tsunami warning issued

A 6.3 magnitude struck near Te Anau, South Island, in New Zealand at 9.14 pm at a depth of 51 kilometres. The quake initially measured at 6.3 magnitude but was later revised to 5.9. The National Emergency Management Agency has issued a Tsunami warning. It has urged people living near the West Coast of the South Island, from Milford Sound to Puysegur Point, to evacuate immediately, due to the imminent land inundation.

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“People near the coast in the following areas must move immediately to the nearest high ground, out of tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible. The earthquake may not have been felt in some of these areas, but evacuation should be immediate, as a damaging tsunami is possible. Do not return until an official all-clear message is given by Civil Defence. Walk, run or cycle if at all possible to reduce the chances of getting stuck in traffic congestion. The first wave may not be the largest. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours, and the threat is real until this warning is cancelled,” stated the National Emergency Management Agency.

The Tsunami warning was soon downgraded to advisory following the magnitude revision. Coastal flooding is also not expected. Because the earthquake struck relatively deep at 51 kilometres beneath the mountains, there were no injuries or serious structural damage reported. But despite the downgraded NEMA warns strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges for people living near the West Coast of the South Island, from Milford Sound to Puysegur Point. There were several aftershocks were felt following the big earthquake, measuring between a magnitude of 3.3 and 4.3.