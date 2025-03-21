A convicted drug trafficker whose prison sentence was commuted by former US president Joe Biden during his last days in White House is back behind bars — for multiple drug-related offences.

The man identified as 52-year-old Willie Frank Peterson on Monday (Mar 17) was booked for multiple drug-related offensives in Dothan, Alabama.

Who is Willie Frank Peterson?

Peterson was one of the nearly 2,500 non-violent drug dealers whose sentences were commuted by Biden on 17 January 2025, just ahead of his departure from the White House.

Before the executive grant of clemency, Peterson was serving a six years and three months sentence on the charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He had been convicted in 2023, and his sentence began on 13 September 2023, according to Fox News.

Shortly after his sentence was commuted by Biden, the drug dealer left custody after serving 20 months of his sentence.

Now, he has been booked for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. As per police records, Peterson was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and three firearms-related offences.

Biden's clemency

In the final days of his presidency, Biden set the record for the highest number of clemencies in a single day by any US president, commuting the sentences of around 2,500 non-violent drug dealers. This came after he granted clemency to around 1,500 people who were serving their sentences and 37 federal death row inmates.

Biden also granted clemency to his son Hunter Biden, who US Special Counsel David Weiss charged with three felonies stemming from his purchase and possession of a Colt Cobra.38 revolver in October 2018.

