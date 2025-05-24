Doctor gives stroke-inducing medicines, chemotherapy to healthy patients. Here's why

A doctor in Texas, looking to lead a luxurious life, including dreams of owning a private jet, wrongly diagnosed patients with diseases they didn't have so he could steal insurance money. He even performed chemotherapy on perfectly healthy patients, and deliberately gave others strokes.

Dr Jorge Zamora-Quezada, a rheumatologist, told his patients that they had grave illnesses. He then performed unnecessary procedures on them and defrauded Medicare and Medicaid of millions of dollars.

According to reports, the 68-year-old filed false claims worth around $ 118 million. He earned more than $ 28 million for tests and procedures from health insurance companies. He has been ordered to return the latter amount and has been jailed for 10 years.

Doctor wanted luxury cars, private jet

Investigators probing his grossly unethical practice found that Zamora-Quezada wanted to have a high life filled with luxury cars, a private jet and several properties.

The doctor from Texas deliberately misdiagnosed his patients and prescribed them medicines that left them with severe health issues. As per documents, the patients suffered "strokes, necrosis of the jawbone, hair loss, liver damage, and pain so severe that basic tasks of everyday life, such as bathing, cooking, and driving, became difficult."

Texas doctor's patients recall horror stories

His patients recounted horror stories, detailing how his actions made their lives miserable. A young patient said it felt like he was “living a life in the body of an elderly person.”'

Miranda Hinojosa, another patient who came to the court, said she is now bedridden because of the "unnecessary chemotherapy provided to her by Zamora-Quezada, from when she was just 11 years old."

Other doctors also stated that Zamora-Quezada was clearly administering treatment for chronic illnesses that his patients didn't have.

The Department of Justice said, “Dr. Zamora-Quezada funded his luxurious lifestyle for two decades by traumatising his patients, abusing his employees, lying to insurers, and stealing taxpayer money," and he should face the consequences of his actions.