Woman asked to tip a machine at Newark airport, another charged 'employee benefits' at self-checkout

Tipping is a mandatory practice in several parts of the world. However, should you tip a machine? A passenger has shared a strange experience she had at an airport where the system asked her for a tip after she made the purchase at a self-service checkout. This happened at the Newark Airport, where another passenger was charged a 3 per cent employee benefit after purchasing a meal using a self-service checkout, as reported by View From The Wing.

The woman said that after she bought dinner at the Shore Points markets, she was "charged a 3 per cent employee benefit and retention fee." She was confused because the purchase happened at a self-service checkout, meaning there was no human involvement.

Another post from 2023 was also shared on the page about a similar incident where the machine asked her for a tip.

"I’m at Newark Airport being asked to tip on a self-checkout transaction- how much should I tip?" the woman asked in a post on X.

Who was the extra payment going towards if the payment happened without one? Is it fair to have one pay extra for employee benefits when they aren't even serving them? The website stated that charging employee benefits at airport self-checkout machines is like "imposing mandatory tipping as part of the checkout process."

World's most expensive airport

Airports charge a higher amount for food and other items across the world. Recently, a report revealed the world's most expensive airport, where a banana costs $7 and you have to pay nearly 20 dollars (Rs 1,698) for a pint of beer that sells for $1.70 (Rs 145) in the city.

A Big Mac costs $24 (Rs 2,086), a measly-looking piece of lasagna costs $27.78 (Rs 2,376), and a savoury croissant could be anywhere between $16.44 (Rs 1,406) and $19.84 (Rs 1,697).

Burger King was selling a Whopper for $24.95 (Rs 2,134), while McDonald's was charging $28.69 (Rs 2,453) for a Double Quarter Pounder.

Four pieces of fried chicken wings, a soda and French fries were being sold for $19.85 (Rs 1,697). A Reddit user claimed that they once paid $7 (Rs 582) for a banana.

Operational costs lead shops at airports to charge customers huge amounts. A bottle of water at the Delhi International Airport can cost Rs 100 and upwards. For a KFC meal, customers are charged 2.5 times the regular price.