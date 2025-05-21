A Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi with more than 220 people on board experienced turbulence midair on Wednesday (May 21) due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the “emergency” to air traffic control at Srinagar. “The flight later landed safely here,” officials said.

"Indigo flight 6E2142 enroute Delhi to Srinagar experienced bad weather (hail storm), emergency reported by Pilot to ATC SXR (Srinagar)," an official of the Airport Authority of India said. He said the flight landed safely at Srinagar at 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the IndiGo airlines also issued fresh advisory. A statement was put on X. It read, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy rain and thunderstorm in #Delhi, #Chandigarh and #Kolkata is impacting flights. We understand weather delays are never easy, we sincerely appreciate your patience. Do check your flight status before heading to the airport.”

Delhi Airport also issued fresh travel advisory for the passengers.

Heavy rain and hailstorm in Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain lashed several part of the national capital. The IMD has issued a red alert across entire Delhi-NCR after the city received heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

Wind speed reached 79 kmph over Safdarjung and touched 72 kmph over Palam area. Central Delhi’s Gol Market and Lodi Road also reported hailstorm. Rain along with hailstorm was also reported in Noida.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with rainfall for the national capital on Wednesday (May 21), which could provide some respite from the increasing temperatures. It is anticipated that the highest temperature will be approximately 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will probably be around 28 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday (May 20), after heavy rains battered the Indian city of Bengaluru and caused flooding in several areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of orange alert ( 8 cm to 10 cm of rain) for Bengaluru and a yellow alert at various places across Karnataka.