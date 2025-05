Indigo's Delhi-Srinagar flight lands safely after mid-air turbulence; Delhi Airport issues fresh travel advisory

A Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi with more than 220 people on board experienced turbulence midair on Wednesday (May 21) due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the “emergency” to air traffic control at Srinagar. “The flight later landed safely here,” officials said.