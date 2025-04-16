The world's "most expensive airport" sells a piece of banana for nearly $7, that's Rs 582. Istanbul Airport is the unofficial leader when it comes to the price tag of its food and beverages. A Daily Mail report suggests that passengers have to shell out nearly 20 dollars (Rs 1,698) for a beer that sells for $1.70 (Rs 145) in the city.

Advertisment

Passengers at the Istanbul Airport say that the food and drinks have unbelievable price tags. A Big Mac costs $24 (Rs 2,086), a measly-looking piece of lasagna costs $27.78 (Rs 2,376), and a savoury croissant could be anywhere between $16.44 (Rs 1,406) and $19.84 (Rs 1,697).

Leonard Berberi, a writer for the Italian news website L’Economia, spotted the overpriced items at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, and could not believe his eyes. He described the lasagna as something that looked like a "piece of brick" with "grated cheese and a pseudo-basil leaf."

Also Read: Ryanair called police on woman after the in-flight card machine malfunctioned and she couldn't pay

Advertisment

As he went around the airport, he noticed that a half-litre bottle of Efes, Turkey’s most popular beer, cost nearly 20 dollars (Rs 1,698) at the airport. Just a day back, he had paid $1.70 (Rs 145) for it at Taksim Square. The price hike is a whopping 1,067 per cent.

He noticed that it was the same story at other popular food outlets. Burger King was selling a Whopper for $24.95 (Rs 2,134), while McDonald's was charging $28.69 (Rs 2,453) for a Double Quarter Pounder.

Four pieces of fried chicken wings, a soda and French fries would lighten your pocket by $19.85 (Rs 1,697). A Reddit user claimed that they once paid $7 (Rs 582) for a piece of banana.

Advertisment

High food prices at Indian airports

While Turkey airport is becoming notorious for charging too much for food, it is a similar story at several international airports. The prices at most food outlets at airports are highly inflated. A bottle of water at the Delhi International Airport can cost Rs 100 and even more. For a KFC meal, customers usually end up paying 2.5 times the price they would usually pay in the city.

A simple piece of samosa or break pakoda costs Rs 150 and more, while a pint of beer costs upwards of Rs 450.

The reason given for high prices is the operational and maintenance costs.