A woman was taken away by the police after she could not pay £7 ($8.95) for the Pringles and cola she bought on a Ryanair flight. She had no cash, and the card machine didn't work, so the crew called the police to escort her out of the plane.

The strange incident happened with Ann-Marie Murray, who was travelling from Tenerife to Bristol on March 28. As the food trolley rolled by, she asked the flight attendant for chips, cola and water. She offered her card to make the payment, but the in-flight card machine did not work.

The crew tried another machine, but that was not working. They asked her to pay in cash, but Murray didn't have any. She told them she would give them cash after the flight landed. The crew told her that was not an option. She then tried returning the items, but they refused to take them back.

Meanwhile, the airline defended its action, saying the crew had to call the police because of a "disruptive" passenger. Three police officers entered the plane and removed Murray.

Calling the police for Pringles was like a joke

The woman said it seemed like a joke to her when she was informed that the crew had called the police. She stressed that there was no yelling, and she wasn't being disruptive.

Murray said the crew told the police that I refused to pay for the items when she tried her best to make a valid purchase.

Murray told Mirror that she tried her "best to pay", but the tap and pay did not work. "They tried with another machine, and when it still didn’t go through, I offered to get cash when we landed, but they said I couldn’t do that."

"I was shocked when the police came onboard,d and we were asked to leave. It was so embarrassing. I had done everything I could to resolve it."

Murray was going out for a birthday trip with her partner and was shocked to receive such a horrible treatment.