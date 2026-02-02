/Disturbing Epstein videos go viral, show him chasing and dancing with young girls | Watch

Jeffrey Epstein's depravity seems to have no end. Newly circulating videos of the convicted sex offender and paedophile Epstein have left the internet appalled. Two short clips of the disgraced financier's interactions with young women have gone viral online, with users sharing them with captions reflecting their disgust. Here's all you need to know about the newly revealed videos.

What do the videos show?

The two clips, apparently part of the latest Epstein Files release of over three million pages, including photos and videos, show the paedophile interacting with young girls.

One video shows the disgraced financier laughing and chasing young girls around the kitchen as they run away from him, giggling. Epstein can be seen climbing on the kitchen counter to catch the young girls whose faces have been redacted to protect their identity. He then hops down and continues chasing them.

Another video shows Jeffrey Epstein dancing with a young woman. The face of the girl, presumably, one of his many victims, has been redacted, but her red outfit can be seen. The two can be seen dancing, copying each other's steps.

Victims identities revealed

These videos come as reports exposed shocking inconsistencies in how the Epstein files were handled. In the latest cache of documents, the US Justice Department accidentally published dozens of unredacted nude images. The images, which appeared on the department’s public website, showed young women, and in some cases possibly teenagers, whose photographs were stored in Epstein-related records.

Other instances of glaring blunders include unredacted victim names. In some cases, victim names were redacted in one document but left visible in another duplicate file. One email referred to an “Epstein victim list,” yet only one name was blacked out while dozens of others remained public.