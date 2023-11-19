Dine early, live long: Eating dinner at 7pm linked to longer life, study finds

The impact of lifestyle choices on health and longevity is a well-established concept, encompassing exercise, sleep patterns, and dietary habits.

A study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition delves into the intriguing connection between eating dinner early and potential longevity.

The research hones in on L'Aquila, a province in Abruzzo, Italy, known for its high population of nonagenarians (people aged 90 to 99) and centenarians (those reaching 100 years old). Examining 68 people from this region, the study sheds light on their dietary practices, particularly the timing of their evening meals.

Early dinners and caloric regimen

Surprisingly, the majority of nonagenarians and centenarians in L'Aquila consumed their dinners early, typically around 7:13 pm

The researchers delved deeper, uncovering a distinctive dietary pattern—a tight calorie regimen. These people maintained low calorie intake for a significant duration, spanning 17.5 hours from dinner to lunch the following day.

A plant-forward approach

The survey participants exhibited a diet rich in cereals, vegetables, fruits, and legumes. Conversely, their intake of meat, processed meat, eggs, and sweets remained notably low.

This plant-forward approach aligns with patterns often associated with enhanced well-being and longevity.

"Our results support the importance of a daily caloric restriction lapse, hampering nocturnal postprandial stress and optimising metabolic response, associated with high consumption of plant-based foods and physical activity for the longevity of centenarians from Abruzzo," the scientists added.

Beyond dietary habits, the nonagenarians and centenarians in L'Aquila maintained an active lifestyle by personally tending to their land.

This engagement in physical activities, coupled with their distinctive dietary choices, contributes to the broader understanding of lifestyle factors influencing longevity.

As the study from L'Aquila reveals, eating early dinners and adopting specific dietary practices may play a role in promoting longevity.