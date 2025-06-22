/Did Trump warn before US strikes on Iran? Here’s what his cryptic Truth Social post said

US President Donald Trump is known to make all his statements first on his Truth Social platform, including the most recent one made to announce the US strikes on Iran. Hours before he announced the attack on Iran's three nuclear sites, he posted a cryptic post on his Truth social platform about whether the US would join Israel in its military operations against Iran. Along with his message, Trump shared a clip of a FOX News discussion on Trump's two-week deadline given to Iran, after which he claimed to make a decision. But before the deadline could end, US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites were announced.

In the short message, Trump wrote, “Only time will tell!” The four-worded post left readers puzzled as the entire world guessed whether Trump is serious about his warnings to Iran.

However, about two hours later, the US president wrote again. This time, he announced the US strikes on Iran, confirming the ongoing speculations that he would enter the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He wrote, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.”

The US president added, “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

In another post, he wrote, “Fordow is gone.” He added, “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Trump also warned Iran of retaliation, saying, “ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT. THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

In his address to the nation after the strikes, Trump called Iran the “bully of the Middle East”. He said that Iran's nuclear sites were “completely and totally obliterated.”