Did Biden rig the Super Bowl? Was his social media hacked? US prez’s ‘Dark Brandon’ post sparks rumours

As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl 2024 win against the San Francisco 49ers, United States President Joe Biden – or probably an intern in his administration – took this chance to show off his social media skills by bringing back the “Dark Brandon” meme.

Hack or Biden upping his social media game?

The US president took to X and reposted a video from his TikTok account – which he joined on Sunday (Feb 11) – of him playing a light-hearted, rapid-fire game with questions ranging from politics to the Super Bowl.

In the Super Bowl segment when asked “Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs just being a good football team?” Biden responded, saying “I’d get in trouble if I told you.” Hey by the way, we just joined TikTok



The answer was immediately followed by the image of "Dark Brandon" which shows Biden's presidential portrait with his eyes lit up in red shooting laser.

The meme is supposed to portray Biden as a strong and resolute leader and is used by critics to mock his perceived weakness by resenting him ironically as a dark and threatening force.

After the video, Biden also posted the “Dark Brandon” meme on X with the caption “Just like we drew it up.” The post is supposedly a congratulatory one after the Chiefs’ win.

Understandably, the posts left X users baffled who speculated if the 81-year-old US president’s account had been hacked. “At first I thought this was a parody account but what the hell is this,” said one user. Another user said, “which intern tweeted this”.

"Sir this is next level trolling. You are awarded 10/10," said a third user.

Biden leans into right-wing conspiracy theories

The “Dark Bradon” meme’s appearance in the video and the post on X is being seen as Biden trolling the right-wing conspiracy theorists on Sunday (Feb 11) night by implying that he and American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift connived to make the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

If you have not been keeping up with the news or social media over the past few weeks, MAGA (Make America Great Again) or former President Donald Trump supporters, including Vivek Ramaswamy ahead of the Super Bowl said that this season is rigged in favour of Biden, not the Chiefs, ahead of the presidential elections in November.

On Sunday, Travis Kelce responded to the theories around his relationship with Swift when asked, “What do you say to those cranky NFL fans that say it’s all a conspiracy theory?”

“They’re all crazy. Every last one of you are crazy,” said Kelce.

This comes as weeks ahead of the game, right-wing conspiracy theorists suggested that Swift is part of a CIA psyop to aid Biden’s re-election bid and that if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the American singer would use her platform to promote the Democrat’s campaign.

Therefore, the “Dark Brandon” meme posted by the US president appears to be mocking the conspiracy theory floated ahead of the game.

Notably, Swift endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020. In 2023, Vote.org recorded more than 35,000 registrations after Swift posted the message encouraging her 280 million followers to register to vote.