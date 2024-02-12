'Just like we drew it up': As Chiefs win Super Bowl, Biden brings back 'Dark Brandon' to extend wishes

United States President Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election in the upcoming presidential election, posted a cryptic post on social media platform X on Monday (Feb 12), which led to users wondering if his account had been hacked. "Just like we drew it up," President Biden's post said. The post was accompanied by a presidential portrait of Biden with his eyes lit up in red shooting laser.

The photo is the "Dark Brandon" meme which portrays Biden as a a strong and resolute leader.

The post seems to be a congratulatory one for the Kansas City Chiefs who defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl Sunday. According to reports, the post is a reference to a Super Bowl conspiracy theory involving game-rigging, and a Taylor Swift endorsement for Biden for the election.

The theory is that this NFL season was rigged to ensure Chief would make the Super Bowl and Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, would then use a victory to endorse Biden.

'Which intern posted this?': X users chuckle over post

There were several reactions to Biden's post. X user Esfand said, "Which intern tweeted this?" In another post, user Ford News said, "Sir this is next level trolling. You are awarded 10/10." Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024 × "At first I thought this was a parody account but what the hell is this," another user said.

Biden's re-election campaign joins TikTok

Hours before his "Just like we drew it up," post, Joe Biden shared an update mentioning that his re-election campaign had joined TikTok, despite his administration cracking down on the Chinese video platform's potential national security concerns.

Many American lawmakers have long called for the app to be banned over concerns that the Chinese government could access user data or influence what people see on the app.

Despite the concerns, Biden's campaign joined the platform. The video shared by Biden showed him answering rapid-fire questions, such as whether he supported the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, and if he was watching for the game or the commercials.